Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,790 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

