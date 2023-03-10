Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

