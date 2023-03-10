Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $335.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $273.08 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

