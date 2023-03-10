Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Price Performance
NYSE WHR opened at $134.25 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.
Insider Activity at Whirlpool
In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
