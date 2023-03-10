Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 6,184 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,198,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

CSGP opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

