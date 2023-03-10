Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 32.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

