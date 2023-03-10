Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

