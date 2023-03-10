Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

