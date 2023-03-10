Teza Capital Management LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

