Teza Capital Management LLC Has $732,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polaris Trading Down 4.1 %

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

NYSE PII opened at $113.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

