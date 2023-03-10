Teza Capital Management LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

