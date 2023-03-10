Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $659,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.66 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 81.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

