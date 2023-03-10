Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $680,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Entergy by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,081,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,485,000 after purchasing an additional 442,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,792 shares of company stock worth $1,790,650 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

