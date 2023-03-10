Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $823,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,126. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $61.96 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

