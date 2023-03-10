Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,547,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $128.06 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

