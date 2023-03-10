Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

