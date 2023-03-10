Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,151 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

