Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,986 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

