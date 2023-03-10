Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 82.2% during the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $80.80 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $108.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

