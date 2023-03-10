Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $216,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 209.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.