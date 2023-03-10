Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after buying an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 279,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

