Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

