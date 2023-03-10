Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

PXD stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

