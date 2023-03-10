Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

