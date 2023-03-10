Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 325.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

