Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,048 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street Trading Down 4.3 %

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

