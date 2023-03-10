Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $775,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

