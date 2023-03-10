The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,008,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $238.62 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

