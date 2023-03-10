The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $36,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

