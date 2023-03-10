THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.54 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

