Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Financial Comparison

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Pulse Biosciences -2,866.34% -290.24% -112.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 250.05%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.78 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -0.74 Pulse Biosciences $1.42 million 83.64 -$63.66 million ($2.03) -1.57

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.