Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

