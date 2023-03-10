Trek Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Exelixis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.



