Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRWG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 203.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 253,629 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 152.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 236,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 113.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 132,978 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GrowGeneration Profile

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.