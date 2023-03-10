Trek Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,391 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 1,558.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 610,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $7,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 822.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE CWH opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

