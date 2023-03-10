Trek Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $359.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.58. The firm has a market cap of $268.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

