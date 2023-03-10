Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

