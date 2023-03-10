Trek Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax Stock Performance

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $66.37 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.