Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 6,734 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.2 %

In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

