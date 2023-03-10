Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $315.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.49. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

