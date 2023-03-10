Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 236,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

