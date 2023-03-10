Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 5.9 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

