Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 22,580 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.