Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 767.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,114 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 102,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE STLA opened at $17.97 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stellantis

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

