Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.