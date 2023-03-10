Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,629 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

