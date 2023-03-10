Trexquant Investment LP Buys 1,884 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 3.0 %

TDG opened at $741.55 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $772.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $711.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.60. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

