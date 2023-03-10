Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,650 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Lantheus worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $34,532,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,320 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 657.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,425,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 729,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,425,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,737 shares of company stock worth $10,386,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.