Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 676,058 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 676,058 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 524,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

SWN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.