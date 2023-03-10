Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,809 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

